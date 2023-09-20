Man City 'in trouble' after Silva adds to injury list, says Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side are now “in trouble” after Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva joined the club's lengthy injury list.
Silva, who signed a one-year extension last month which will keep him at City until 2026, was forced off before halftime of City's 3-1 home win over Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.
City are already without key players Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic due to injury.
“He [Silva] didn't say anything at the end,” Guardiola said. “I didn't speak with the doctors, but apparently, for the next games, he won't be able to play.”
Premier League leaders City next host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, looking to make it six wins from six, but Guardiola is worried about the affect of having so many key players absent at the same time.
“We are in trouble but I am not going to say, 'Oh, we have a lot of injuries',” he said.
“When we have five important players — really, really important players — injured, to sustain that for a long time will be difficult. But it is what it is.”
City recovered from going a goal behind to outclass Red Star in their Group G opener with Julian Alvarez scoring twice at The Etihad.
The home side dominated the opening period but were guilty of wayward finishing and trailed to a sucker-punch just before half time as Osman Bukari broke clear to finish in style.
City began the game on a 26-match unbeaten run in Champions League home games and normal service was resumed almost immediately after the restart as Alvarez levelled after combining with Erling Haaland.
A misjudgement by Red Star keeper Omri Glazer allowed an Alvarez cross to go into the net on the hour and Rodri made it 3-1 with a clinical finish after 73 minutes as City made it 19 home wins in succession in all competitions.
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said the significance of taking a point at AC Milan on Tuesday night should not be underestimated after the Premier League side came away with a 0-0 draw at a hostile San Siro.
Newcastle, who are playing in the tournament after a 20-year absence, are in a difficult group which also features Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain, and Howe said leaving Milan with a draw could prove key to their chances of advancing.
“You can't underestimate the difficulties of coming here — the emotion of the game, new experiences, we had to take a lot on board today,” Howe said.
“I thought the crowd were very good for Milan. It was a hostile atmosphere, and the players had to adjust to that, and that is why I don't think you can underestimate the performance and point.”
Kylian Mbappe was on form again as Paris St-Germain kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Borussia Dortmund, showing glimpses of what might be under new coach Luis Enrique.
Mbappe opened the scoring with a second-half penalty and Achraf Hakimi doubled the tally with a fine goal as PSG's patience paid off at the Parc des Princes.
It was only the third win in six competitive games for the Ligue 1 champions this season, and it gave them some much-needed relief after their first defeat at the weekend as they dutifully applied Enrique's possession game.
PSG top group F with three points, two ahead of Milan and Newcastle.
Barcelona's Joao Felix struck twice in a 5-0 demolition of visiting Royal Antwerp in their group H opener at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
Last-minute signing Felix opened the scoring with a low strike in the 11th minute before setting up Robert Lewandowski to double their lead eight minutes later as the Poland striker scored his 100th goal in European competition.
Raphinha helped make it 3-0 when his strike from a tight angle deflected off defender Jelle Bataille for an own goal. Gavi and Felix added another two goals for the five-time European champions after the break to complete the rout at Barca's temporary home while Camp Nou is being redeveloped.