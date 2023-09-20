SuperSport send Kaizer Chiefs back off the boil again
It is one step forward and two backwards for Kaizer Chiefs.
Not long ago, Amakhosi were on a promising two-match winning run in the DStv Premiership after victories over AmaZulu and Stellenbosch but they have since gone off the boil to seriously undermine their upward mobility.
Since those two wins, Chiefs have drawn with Royal AM and lost 1-0 to SuperSport United in their clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.
That means Molefi Ntseki’s men have dropped five points from a possible six, which does not auger well for them considering that their next fixture is a blockbuster MTN8 semifinal second leg against on-form Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in Atteridgeville. The first leg ended 1-1.
While Chiefs were left reeling in eighth place, the result did wonders for Superport and their coach Gavin Hunt as it has elevated them to third with 13 points from six outings.
Ntseki made two changes with Itumeleng Khune making his first start of the season as he took over from Brandon Peterson, who kept goal in their match against Royal last weekend.
In attack, Ntseki started with Christian Saile in for Pule Mmodi, who was dropped to the bench in an ploy that indicated Ntseki wanted to attack SuperSport from early in the game
Hunt made three changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Gaborone United in their Caf Confederations Cup clash at the Botswana National Stadium last weekend.
Between the poles, Hunt went with Ricardo Goss for Washington Arubi while experienced Siyanda Xulu came in for Lyema Dopolo and Ronald Pfumbidzai replaced Onismor Bhasera in defence.
SuperSport opened the scoring as early as the second minute through Terence Dzvukamanja who connected on a half-volley with a close-range pass from Bradley Grobler after the Chiefs defence was caught napping. An Amakhosi player lost the ball on the edge of the area to Grobler who controlled before passing it to advancing Dzvukamanja to beat Khune.
Though they were down on the scoreboard, Chiefs created scoring chances and enjoyed most of possession but could not break a SuperSport defence marshalled by young Ime Okon and Xulu.
United suffered an injury blow when influential attacker Gamphani Lungu was replaced by Keenan Bezuidenhout as the Zambian failed to fully recover from a collision with Chiefs defender Sfiso Hlanti in an aerial duel minutes earlier.
SuperSport nearly increased their lead after 32 minutes but a close-range header by Dzvukamanja was parried to safety by the outstretched hands of Khune who did well to connect with the ball in a congested penalty box.
Chiefs came back with the same vigour at the start of the first half but the likes of George Matlou, Edson Castillo, Ashley du Preez, Saile and Jasond Gonzalez could not find the their way to the equaliser.