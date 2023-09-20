SuperSport send Kaizer Chiefs back off the boil again

It is one step forward and two backwards for Kaizer Chiefs.

Not long ago, Amakhosi were on a promising two-match winning run in the DStv Premiership after victories over AmaZulu and Stellenbosch but they have since gone off the boil to seriously undermine their upward mobility.

Since those two wins, Chiefs have drawn with Royal AM and lost 1-0 to SuperSport United in their clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

That means Molefi Ntseki’s men have dropped five points from a possible six, which does not auger well for them considering that their next fixture is a blockbuster MTN8 semifinal second leg against on-form Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in Atteridgeville. The first leg ended 1-1.

While Chiefs were left reeling in eighth place, the result did wonders for Superport and their coach Gavin Hunt as it has elevated them to third with 13 points from six outings.

Ntseki made two changes with Itumeleng Khune making his first start of the season as he took over from Brandon Peterson, who kept goal in their match against Royal last weekend.