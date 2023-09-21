Mthethwa ‘will bring stability’, says Ntseki as Chiefs confirm signing

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has welcomed Sibongiseni Mthethwa to the club after Amakhosi signed the 29-year-old from Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday, saying the utility player” will bring stability”.

Ntseki had a torrid evening on Wednesday as Chiefs slipped to a 1-0 defeat against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium, after which the club's supporters showed their disgruntlement at the mixed results under the new head coach by throwing missiles at him.

The coach, though, at least had the news of the signing of Mthethwa on a three-year deal as some consolation as Ntseki aims to beef up his muscle in midfield or defence and overall squad depth.

“He will bring stability, he is a quality player and good quality players always come into the team to add value,” Ntseki said in his post-match press conference.