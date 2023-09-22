“It has been tough but it comes with the territory, that’s why you see my head is swelling every day. This is because every night you scratch your head trying to come up with solutions,” he said.
Chiefs coach Ntseki feeling the pressure but working on finding solutions
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Molefi Ntseki is feeling the heat in the Kaizer Chiefs pressure cooker but is not backing down.
Amakhosi are winless after three matches in all competitions and it doesn’t get easier in their next outing as they visit Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
In their previous outing, where they lost to 1-0 to SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership in Polokwane on Wednesday, Ntseki was escorted by police to the dressing room as angry fans hurled objects at him.
As he prepared to take on Sundowns in what is expected to be a spicy cup encounter, Ntseki admitted the past few days have been tough but with his technical team they are working on finding solutions.
“It has been tough but it comes with the territory, that’s why you see my head is swelling every day. This is because every night you scratch your head trying to come up with solutions,” he said.
“The reality is you are a coach in this profession and it doesn’t matter which team you are coaching, the most important thing is results. You have seen smaller and bigger teams firing coaches if they are not getting the required results.
“The approach has always been to take it step by step. It means it is not only in the results, but also about the social cohesion you build in the team so players have a feel for one another.”
Ntseki said the technical team is working on finding solutions as they look to return back to winning ways after two draws and a loss.
“The important thing is when you look back you experience more and when you look forward you get hope. We are still hopeful, but the important thing is the reality of what is happening.
“When you look at the reality, you have to come up with solutions and the solutions we are deploying are to give players confidence and belief that the next game you will play to win.
“For me, as an individual, I have been in this field for the past 25 years and the pressure is different, but the expectation is the same. You have to win games, you have to prepare the team and you have to prepare individuals.”
