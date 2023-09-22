“He brings a wealth of knowledge that will continue to build our academy programmes and scouting network to take the Club forward with the aim of imprinting the Chiefs philosophy throughout every level of the club,” Motaung said.
Johnson has been without a job since he parted ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, where he served as Pitso Mosimane’s assistant coach, in 2021.
The coach’s experience will come in handy for Chiefs, especially in their scouting department which has been under a spotlight as the club goes through a difficult period.
Amakhosi have gone for an unprecedented eight years without winning any silverware.
Kaizer Chiefs appoint Cavin Johnson to head club's youth structures and scouting
Former Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC coach Cavin Johnson has been appointed as the new Kaizer Chiefs head of academy.
Johnson’s appointment was confirmed by Chiefs through their social media platforms on Friday.
The position was last held by Molefi Ntseki who was promoted to senior team head coach ahead of the new season.
Chiefs said Johnson’s portfolio includes full oversight of the club’s youth academy and scouting network.
Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung junior expressed his delight about having the experienced mentor on board.
