Sold-out signs go up for crunch clash between Sundowns and Chiefs

22 September 2023 - 11:52
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
If you think you're going to get a ticket to the hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, think again.
Image: PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that the hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs is sold out. 

The Brazilians take on Amakhosi at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, with this two-legged tie sitting on a knife edge after they played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg two weekends ago. 

There must be a winner to decide who will play the winner of the semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch, who meet in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. 

Sundowns and Chiefs go into a potentially explosive clash, with the home side enjoying slight advantage because of the away goal they scored in the first leg.

The PSL said the stadium will open at 11am, with ticket-holders asked to arrive early.

“The PSL is working closely with the South African Police Service and other safety and security role players to ensure the MTN8 semifinal fixtures are safe and secure.

“As part of the security measures around the stadium, people engaging in illegal behaviour such as ticket peddling will face immediate arrest. There will be no tickets sold at the stadium.” 

