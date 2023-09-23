Arsenal do not need extra motivation against Spurs, says Arteta

Arsenal's Champions League group stage win this week was a confidence boost ahead of Sunday's game against rivals Tottenham Hotspur but the team does not need any extra motivation before a north London derby, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal have started the season in fine style, earning 13 points from five Premier League games so far, and enjoyed a triumphant return to the Champions League on Wednesday with a 4-0 hammering of PSV Eindhoven.

Spurs are also on 13 points after four successive wins, with new coach Ange Postecoglou leading them to their best start to a top-flight season for 57 years.

"Winning always helps and maintains the spirit. This game doesn't need any motivation, it's the most special game of the season," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"It's a derby and a special moment for all of us. We just need to focus on that.