Streets around Lucas Moripe to be put under lockdown for clash between Sundowns and Chiefs

Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Areas surrounding Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville will be under lockdown for the hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
This has been confirmed by acting Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) chief Basil Nkwashu who proclaimed they are ready to deliver a safe event on Saturday.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL), Tshwane Metro safety and security cluster and private security will be on high alert because tickets were sold-out on Friday afternoon.
There is a lot of interest in this match that must produce a winner with Chiefs having lost to SuperSport United midweek to pile more pressure on coach Molefi Ntseki and Sundowns having beaten Orlando Pirates to make it seven on the spin in the league.
The Brazilians take on Amakhosi in this potentially explosive clash that is tantalisingly poised after they played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg two weekends ago.
The winner will book a place in the final where they will be joined by the winner of the other semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch, who meet in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
