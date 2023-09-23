Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said they will have to be at their best to beat Chiefs.
'They are a good side with good players,' teases Sundowns coach Mokwena ahead of clash with Chiefs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
There will be no love lost when Mamelodi Sundowns take on Kaizer Chiefs in their hugely anticipated MTN8 semifinal second leg at a sold-out Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday (3pm).
The Brazilians take on Amakhosi with this two-legged tie sitting on a knife edge after they played to a thrilling 1-1 draw in the first leg at FNB Stadium two weekends ago.
There must be a winner to decide who will play the winner of the other semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch, who meet in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
Sundowns and Chiefs, who will be without suspended Khuliso Mudau and Mothobi Mvala, go into a potentially explosive clash, with the home side enjoying a slight advantage because of the away goal they scored in the first leg.
Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki said he is expecting a tactical game.
“If you look back at the last two matches we played, there was more of a turnaround in terms of tactical approach. It is from that confidence where we will be building going into the match against Sundowns,” he said.
“When you talk of Sundowns, they have their own style of play with players they have in their team and they have their own coach in terms of the approach. With us, we are working on something that will ultimately work for Chiefs.
“What will work for Chiefs, you can always look back on how the team played in the last two matches, the chances created, ball possession and confidence that we are building on the team as a whole.
“That will be our approach going into the Sundowns, we are fully aware that they are a quality side. It will be a highly tactical game but we are looking forward to it. We have hope and believe that this is the time for us to do well.”
Ntseki also hinted that there may be chances from the team that lost to SuperSport United midweek as they continue with rotation.
“At training and the games that we played, I think you have seen that we have rotated a lot of players. We are fully aware that all the games that we are going to play are back to back.
“Without us burning out certain players, that is what we have done with rotation. You might see some of the players starting against Sundowns with fresher legs. The most important thing now that we are having a big squad with so much quality it is important to keep everybody on his toes, focused and ready for any time they have to come in.”
