Best night of my life says Evans after helping Man Utd end slump

Jonny Evans thought his Manchester United days were long gone but on Saturday the 35-year-old Northern Irishman played a huge role in helping them emerge from a worrying slump.

Central defender Evans, who was released by Leicester City at the end of last season after their top flight relegation, marked his first start for United since 2015 by setting up Bruno Fernandes for the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Burnley.

His 200th appearance for the Old Trafford club, with whom he won three Premier League titles, could have been even better had his first-half headed goal not been ruled out for offside.

Evans added some calmness to United's defence as they kept their first clean sheet since the opening day of the season. And he showed superb vision with a peach of a pass for Fernandes to volley United's winner.

No wonder he looked a happy man afterwards.