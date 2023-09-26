Khuliso Mudau ‘a specimen’ who should be in Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has put their place in a cup final in 2023-24 down to their spectacular depth in quality and the commitment of the players.

Downs were made to work for their first place in a domestic final under Mokwena as sole head coach in a 2-1 MTN8 semifinal second leg win against Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, where refereeing decisions might have also played their role. The aggregate score was 3-2.

Mokwena was asked about the suspensions to two key defenders, centreback Mothobi Mvala and right-back Khuliso Mudau, and how Downs adjusted without them.

The coach, whose team meet Stellenbosch FC in their DStv Premiership encounter at Lucas Moripe on Wednesday (7.30pm), said the losses were felt, questioning how Mudau is not being called up by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.