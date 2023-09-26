Former professional referee Victor Hlungwani, giving his analysis on SABC's SoccerZone show, conceded Badi made an error by not awarding the penalty.
“Maseko decided to kick somebody from behind — and what does the law say? Kicks or attempts to kick an opponent are a penalty offence. If it happens in a penalty area, then a penalty has to be awarded. In this case there was a clear kick. He [Maseko] was careless,” Hlungwani said.
While debate on refereeing decisions continues, the implementation of video assistant referee (VAR) in South African football has been slow. Over the years, calls have been mounting for VAR to be introduced in South Africa, as it is international leagues, to decide on penalties and offsides.
Last week there was another debate on a refereeing decision that left Orlando Pirates supporters unhappy, losing 1-0 in their DStv Premiership match on home turf against Sundowns through a penalty.
The penalty, scored by Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa, sparked controversy as the losing team cried foul. Some defended the referee, saying Pirates fans were lambasting him because they lost the game in a clash that might prove crucial in the 2023-24 Premiership title race.
POLL | Were Kaizer Chiefs robbed by the ref against Mamelodi Sundowns?
While debate on referee decisions continues, the implementation of video assistant referee (VAR) technology in SA football leagues has been slow
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
A few recent decisions by referees have left some local football teams and their fans unhappy. The latest team to complain are Kaizer Chiefs, who claimed they were “robbed” of a penalty that could have resulted in them winning their MTN8 semifinal tie against Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.
Amakhosi lost the second leg 2-1 in a sold-out semifinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. They have not taken the loss kindly.
In the dying minutes of added time Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane was kicked from behind by Sundowns’ Thapelo Maseko in the penalty area. Referee Luxolo Badi did not award a penalty despite the incident taking place directly in front of him.
Had Chiefs scored from the spot, the score would have been 2-2 in the second leg and 3-3 on aggregate (the first leg at FNB Stadium ended 1-1) and Amakhosi would have progressed on the away-goals rule. With the penalty not awarded, Sundowns won 3-2 on aggregate.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki disagreed with referee Badi, arguing the decision cost his team a place in the final.
“I think we are all aware that we were supposed to be given a penalty and that penalty was to be a 2-2 [away] score. It's very clear it was a penalty because the tackle came from behind and the referee didn’t give it,” Ntseki said.
Former professional referee Victor Hlungwani, giving his analysis on SABC's SoccerZone show, conceded Badi made an error by not awarding the penalty.
“Maseko decided to kick somebody from behind — and what does the law say? Kicks or attempts to kick an opponent are a penalty offence. If it happens in a penalty area, then a penalty has to be awarded. In this case there was a clear kick. He [Maseko] was careless,” Hlungwani said.
While debate on refereeing decisions continues, the implementation of video assistant referee (VAR) in South African football has been slow. Over the years, calls have been mounting for VAR to be introduced in South Africa, as it is international leagues, to decide on penalties and offsides.
Last week there was another debate on a refereeing decision that left Orlando Pirates supporters unhappy, losing 1-0 in their DStv Premiership match on home turf against Sundowns through a penalty.
The penalty, scored by Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribeiro Costa, sparked controversy as the losing team cried foul. Some defended the referee, saying Pirates fans were lambasting him because they lost the game in a clash that might prove crucial in the 2023-24 Premiership title race.
READ MORE:
Khuliso Mudau ‘a specimen’ who should be in Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena
‘It’s very clear it was a penalty’: Chiefs coach Ntseki feels robbed by ref
Streets around Lucas Moripe to be put under lockdown for clash between Sundowns and Chiefs
‘Pirates didn’t lose against Sundowns but against the ref’ — outcry over 'controversial' penalty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos