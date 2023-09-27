Kaizer Chiefs stage comeback to beat Sekhukhune in Durban

On the stroke of half time Jamie Webber stuck a boot in to dispossess Yusuf Maart, who had his back to the Sekhukhune midfielder. The ball squirted to Chibuike Ohizu to advance and put an angled pass through for Elias Mokwana to run on to and finish past Brandon Petersen.

Chiefs' equaliser came when Castillo got on the end of a shot towards goal for the close-range finish that brought the impressive Venezuelan midfielder his fourth goal of the season since joining Amakhosi at the start of the season.

Chiefs defender Dove, from a cross from the right, placed a header neatly past Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangaré to complete Amakhosi's comeback.