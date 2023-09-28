Soccer

Sundowns coach Mokwena wants to see ‘record-breaking’ on all the front pages

28 September 2023 - 08:36
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena during their DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

After his team set a new DStv Premiership record for the longest run without defeat, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena challenged all newspapers to have the headline ‘record-breaking’ on their front pages. 

By registering another major milestone of having gone 32 league matches without a loss, a run that includes 26 wins and six draws, Sundowns overtook Chiefs who achieved the feat in 2005.

With their 3-1 DStv Premiership win over Stellenbosch FC at a drenched Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night, where heavy rain delayed kickoff, swashbuckling Sundowns also equalled the record for the longest winning run at the start of a league season of eight games held by Chiefs. 

“I am super-proud. Unfortunately I am the type of person who doesn’t celebrate too much because there is an important match for us at the weekend,” Mokwena said afterwards. 

“The record you are talking about has been standing almost 20 years — if we went for another two years it will be 20 years the record has not been broken. And we must remember it was a super team that had that record, a very good side. 

“Tomorrow all the newspapers must have ‘record-breaking’ and not on the back page. It is not a back page story but it is a front-page story with the pictures of the players as a group.

“The players deserve it because to do what they are doing by being relentless, being focused, have perseverance, these are the traits of championship-winning teams. 

“What they have demonstrated is incredible, they are dong it while still trying to play the right way, and playing the right way is the way we think football should be played.” 

Mokwena reiterated that his team is not appreciated enough. 

“It is unbelievable. I speak about this group not getting enough plaudits and getting enough praise. I don’t think we are appreciated enough, honestly. I don’t look for appreciation any more because I don’t get it.

“It is just part of the selflessness of a leader and where are you going to get appreciation in modern society? I said to the players this week that it is important according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs [an idea in psychology proposed by American psychologist Abraham Maslow], every human being wants to feel loved and appreciated.

“That’s why we have kids whose parents are millionaires but they are living under a bridge. They leave the home because there it is not full of love and they don’t feel appreciated.

“Kids drop out of schools because the teacher is not making them feel loved and appreciated. Every human being wants to feel loved and appreciated; it is something that you don’t go looking for but once you have that acceptance you have peace in your heart.” 

Sundowns return to Caf Champions League action where they already have a 4-0 lead from the away leg going into the second leg of their second preliminary round tie against Burundi's Bumamuru at Lucas Moripe on Saturday (6pm).

