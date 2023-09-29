Stellenbosch coach Barker says Sundowns will be tough nut to crack

Asked if Sundowns will defend their DStv Premiership title, Barker said they are going to be a tough nut to crack because of their good start where they are currently 10 points ahead of second-placed Golden Arrows with a game in hand.
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker did not fall into the trap of giving the media a screaming headline when asked if Mamelodi Sundowns will defend their DStv Premiership at the end of the season.
Rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch 3-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday to set the record for the longest unbeaten run (32) in the league which stretches back to September last year.
During their run, Sundowns put together 26 wins and six draws and they have overtaken Chiefs, who achieved the feat in 2005.
The swashbuckling Sundowns also equalled the record for the longest winning run at the start of the league season of eight games where they are tied with Chiefs.
Asked if Sundowns will defend their DStv Premiership title, Barker said they are going to be a tough nut to crack because of their good start where they are currently 10 points ahead of second-placed Golden Arrows with a game in hand.
“I really don’t want to comment on that. We are all aware they have started with eight league wins in a row,” he said.
His team is stranded at the bottom half of the table.
“Once you are in that position and you have the quality of the squad they have, it becomes very difficult for other teams. But it is a long way to go. They have other competitions they will be involved in but fortunately for them they have enough depth.
“You could see against us they were able to make six to seven changes to their starting players. I believe there were a few players on three yellows and they didn’t want to risk them because their next match locally will be against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final.
“At the weekend, they have a 4-0 lead in the Champions League preliminary stage. They have enough players in the squad to rotate and still be strong. They will be a tough nut to crack and credit must go to them for the continuous domination of South African football.”
Barker said it is not surprising Sundowns are dominating.
“It takes a club that has that winning mentality. Everything that they do is about breaking records. Obviously they have the quality in depth. It not by accident that has happened.
“Even by their own admission, maybe I am speaking out of turn here, they haven’t been at their best. There have been times where they looked a little bit vulnerable.
“But what they have learned to do is how to win even if they are not playing at their best. They manage games very well,. At times they are leading 1-0 and it looks like they may concede.
“But there is enough experience and know-how having played in the Caf Champions League where they have built that sort of resilience and resolve to be able to see things out.
“Well done to them. This is their eighth league win in a row and even after conceding first they still have the ability to remain calm and come back to win, so credit to them.”
