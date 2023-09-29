Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena tips fearless Rivaldo Coetzee for Afcon

“Maybe even as an eight in a diamond you can get possibilities because of the technical abilities. But at the end, it is for him to continue playing the way he is, stay injury free.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Though he respects the selection decisions of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena believes midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee could add value during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Coetzee, whose career has been hampered by injuries, has not played for the national team in more than five years, but he is back in form for the Brazilians making 10 appearances in all competitions this season.
Speaking as Sundowns prepared for their Champions League preliminary stage second leg match against minnows Bumamuru at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (6pm), Mokwena said Broos needs fearless players such as Coetzee at Afcon.
Sundowns are leading 4-0 from the first leg.
During recent friendly matches against DR Congo and Namibia, Broos had Bathusi Aubaas, Grant Margeman and Sphephelo Sithole as his central midfielders with Teboho Mokoena and Luke le Roux missing due to injury.
“I met coach Hugo Broos for the first time in person at Orlando Stadium. We exchanged kind words and promised each other coffee,” said Mokwena.
“We are going to have discussions because most players in the Bafana team are from Sundowns. I also have a feeling there should be more [Sundowns players in the squad] based on the performances.
“Also because the national team should be about merit and the best players must play for the team. It is important to accept, understand and respect Hugo Broos’ role as the head coach and he will always have my support and of this football club.”
Mokwena said Coetzee will be vital during big games at Afcon because of his experience.
“We had this discussion with coach Wendell Robinson and my feelings are, particularly with Rivaldo, he is important with the big games. He‘s got what you call big match temperament, which is the ability not to be scared in difficult moments or pressure situations.
“If you go to competitions such as Afcon and you get into games of consequence in a quarterfinal or semifinals against Nigeria or Ivory Coast, you need players with the personality to perform and be fearless and Rivaldo has that.
“The style of play is a bit different and the role will be a bit different. I am not so sure if he will drive into the midfield and play those type of situations with Bafana.
“But when needed with his versatility, his ability to play on the left and on the right of the back four or in the centre, he has the left foot that is just as good as the right foot, if not better.
“He’s got football brains. We have a lot of discussions with Rivaldo about football and sometimes I am surprised by his level of maturity and the things he picks up and the details he sees.
“He is also a player who can play as a six, he is a player that can play as an eight, a player able to cover centre back [left or right], six in a single or double pivot.
