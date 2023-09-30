Sundowns brush aside Burundi minnows to progress to Champions League group stages

This was not the sort of performance that could have had Orlando Pirates trembling in their boots but it was effective to confirm Mamelodi Sundowns' arrival at the group stages of the Caf Champions League for the ninth consecutive season.

The Brazilians enjoyed a 4-0 lead from the preliminary round first leg and they were expected to steamroll this modest Bumamuru side and send a message to Pirates who they meet in the anticipated MTN8 final in Durban on Saturday.

Sundowns prevailed 2-0 in this second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday with goals from Mothobi Mvala and Teboho Mokoena for a resounding 6-0 aggregate win.

There is no doubt that Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wanted to put this modest Burundian side to the sword to take powerful momentum to Pirates who are going to be difficult to beat.

Pirates have been blowing hot and cold recently and they were embarrassed by Botswana minnows Jwaneng Galaxy who dumped them out of the Champions League on Friday.

It is also worth mentioning since June 2017, Sundowns have lost only two Champions League home matches to Esperance and CR Belouizdad after 36 outings.