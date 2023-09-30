Soccer

Sundowns brush aside Burundi minnows to progress to Champions League group stages

30 September 2023 - 20:16 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LUCAS MORIPE
Mothobi Mvala of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal with Bongani Zungu during the Caf Champions League, 2nd preliminary round - leg 2 match against Bumamuru at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 30, 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

This was not the sort of performance that could have had Orlando Pirates trembling in their boots but it was effective to confirm Mamelodi Sundowns' arrival at the group stages of the Caf Champions League for the ninth consecutive season.

The Brazilians enjoyed a 4-0 lead from the preliminary round first leg and they were expected to steamroll this modest Bumamuru side and send a message to Pirates who they meet in the anticipated MTN8 final in Durban on Saturday. 

Sundowns prevailed 2-0 in this second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday with goals from Mothobi Mvala and Teboho Mokoena for a resounding 6-0 aggregate win. 

There is no doubt that Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wanted to put this modest Burundian side to the sword to take powerful momentum to Pirates who are going to be difficult to beat. 

Pirates have been blowing hot and cold recently and they were embarrassed by Botswana minnows Jwaneng Galaxy who dumped them out of the Champions League on Friday. 

It is also worth mentioning since June 2017, Sundowns have lost only two Champions League home matches to Esperance and CR Belouizdad after 36 outings. 

This was also the 13th match without defeat this season for Sundowns in all competitions where they won 12 and drew one. 

With one eye on the final, Mokwena made six changes to the team that beat Stellenbosch 3-1 during the week with goalkeeper Denis Onyango replacing Reyaad Pieterse. 

There was only one change in the defence with Khuliso Mudau replacing Grant Kekana. 

Elsewhere, Mokwena preferred Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Lucas Ribeiro and Lebohang Maboe for Junior Mandieta, Thapelo Morena, Peter Shalulile and Rivaldo Coetzee. 

Sundowns midfielder Ribeiro did not last long in the match as he wobbled off the field after eight minutes with an injury and he was replaced by Morena. 

Sundowns didn’t waste time as they took the lead after 11 minutes when reliable defender Mothobi Mvala headed Aubrey Modiba’s cross. 

This tie was wrapped five minutes after the restart with a sensational long-range curler from Mokoena who gave Bumamuru goalkeeper Haile Nduwimana no chance.

