Galaxy’s Pirates slayer Ramoreboli says his time will come to coach in PSL
Image: Baagedi Setlhora/BackpagePix
After a shock 5-4 penalty shoot-out Caf Champions League win against Orlando Pirates on Friday night, Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli was not going to escape the question of whether he would like to coach in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
The Botswana minnows stunned Pirates at Orlando Stadium to progress to the Champions League group stages after the score ended 1-1 on aggregate from 1-0 wins by both teams at home.
“At the moment I am happy where I am and appreciate the opportunity I was granted by Jwaneng Galaxy. Maybe when God opens the door for me to come to South Africa will be at the right time.”
Ramoreboli said part of his mission is to try to improve professionalism in Botswanan football. “But at the moment, I am focused where I am and I am trying my level best to make sure I contribute as much as I can to improve the standard of football in Botswana.
“Going that side I had to try to improve the professionalism, try to remind these boys that there is just one step to the Premier League [in SA].
“For you to get to South Africa, you need to perform well. Sometimes when you work with people who are ambitious it makes things much easier. But they can’t be ambitious until you make them understand the importance of committing to their work.
“Some of the guys like Thabang Sesinyi played at Platinum Stars and he knows about pressure at professional level, and he becomes important to the young ones,” Ramoreboli said.
