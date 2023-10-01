Soccer

Galaxy’s Pirates slayer Ramoreboli says his time will come to coach in PSL

01 October 2023 - 12:35
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli in his post-match press conference after the Caf Champions League against Orlando Pirates at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana on September 17.
Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli in his post-match press conference after the Caf Champions League against Orlando Pirates at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana on September 17.
Image: Baagedi Setlhora/BackpagePix

After a shock 5-4 penalty shoot-out Caf Champions League win against Orlando Pirates on Friday night, Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli was not going to escape the question of whether he would like to coach in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). 

The Botswana minnows stunned Pirates at Orlando Stadium to progress to the Champions League group stages after the score ended 1-1 on aggregate from 1-0 wins by both teams at home. 

Ramoreboli, a South African who has twice coached Bafana Bafana third-string combinations at the Cosafa Cup, including in June, has gained fame for producing shock victories against Pirates. That goes back to when third division Free State club Maluti FET hammered the Buccaneers 4-1 in QwaQwa in the first round of the 2012-13 Nedbank Cup.

After Friday's upset questions again emerged on why he hasn’t been given an opportunity to coach in the top flight in his own country. 

“That’s a process that needs to be take time, second you need to allow God to direct you,” was Ramoreboli’s response when asked if he would like to coach in the PSL. 

“At the moment I am happy where I am and appreciate the opportunity I was granted by Jwaneng Galaxy. Maybe when God opens the door for me to come to South Africa will be at the right time.” 

Ramoreboli said part of his mission is to try to improve professionalism in Botswanan football. “But at the moment, I am focused where I am and I am trying my level best to make sure I contribute as much as I can to improve the standard of football in Botswana. 

“Going that side I had to try to improve the professionalism, try to remind these boys that there is just one step to the Premier League [in SA].

 “For you to get to South Africa, you need to perform well. Sometimes when you work with people who are ambitious it makes things much easier. But they can’t be ambitious until you make them understand the importance of committing to their work. 

“Some of the guys like Thabang Sesinyi played at Platinum Stars and he knows about pressure at professional level, and he becomes important to the young ones,” Ramoreboli said.

READ MORE

Pirates boss Jose Riveiro at his wits' end over team's shocking exit from the Champions League

Distraught Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro had a difficult time explaining his side’s shocking exit from the Caf Champions League and appears to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ramoreboli surprised Saleng didn't play as Pirates are dumped out of Champions League

Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli was surprised that Orlando Pirates’ danger man Monnapule Saleng was an unused substitute as the Soweto giants ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Mokwena humbled by kind words from ‘role model’ Sono

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has responded with humility to lavish praise showered on him by his uncle and South African football legend ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Caf confirms prize money for AFL amid PSL's pushback over Sundowns' participation

It appears as if the Confederation of African Football are standing their ground that the controversial African Football League will go ahead as ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Pirates crash out of Champions League after loss to Ramoreboli's Jwaneng Galaxy

Orlando Pirates’ excitement about their return to the Caf Champions League was short-lived after they were knocked out by Jwaneng Galaxy through ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns brush aside Burundi minnows to reach Champions League group stages

This was not the sort of performance that could have had Orlando Pirates trembling in their boots, but it was effective to confirm Mamelodi Sundowns' ...
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Gebre challenges coaches to push South Africans as foreigners continue to rule ... Sport
  2. Sundowns coach Mokwena humbled by kind words from ‘role model’ Sono Soccer
  3. Galaxy’s Pirates slayer Ramoreboli says his time will come to coach in PSL Soccer
  4. Caf confirms prize money for AFL amid PSL's pushback over Sundowns' ... Soccer
  5. Scotland’s Romania rout adds pressure on Boks for points against Tonga Rugby

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives