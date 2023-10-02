Kaizer Chiefs fined R180,000, have spectator ban hanging over them

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined R180,000, with a further R50,000 suspended, for two more incidents of missile-throwing by their supporters this season.

The club also has a suspended spectator ban, or a single match behind closed doors, hanging over them as an outcome of Monday's Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) hearing, PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said.

The games in question where objects were hurled at coach Molefi Ntseki were Chiefs' DStv Premiership defeat against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 20 and their 2-1 MTN8 semifinal second leg loss against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 23.

“Earlier today Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC to answer to two separate counts of spectator misbehaviour,” Majavu said.

“This is as a result of missile-throwing incidents that took place on September 20 and 23 in the PSL and MTN8 fixtures respectively.

“They pleaded guilty as charged and having been so convicted, and upon listening to the submissions from the prosecutor and their [Chiefs'] representatives, both in mitigation and aggravation of sanction, the PSL DC issued the following ruling:

“One, you would also remember a few weeks ago Chiefs were found guilty of the same offence and issued a fine of R100,000 of which R70,000 was payable immediately and R30,000 suspended on condition that during the next 12 months they weren't found guilty of the same offence. Sadly a few weeks later they find themselves convicted on the exact same offence, which means the suspended R30,000 comes into operation immediately.

“In respect of the new contraventions, which for purposes of sanction were taken as one, they were issued with a fine of R200,000, of which R50,000 is suspended for six months on condition they are not found guilty of the same offence.

“The effective payable amount is thus R150,000. So in total it will be R180,000 plus the costs of today's sitting.

“Over and above that, and as a mark of the DC's displeasure at the errant behaviour of these few fans, Chiefs were further ordered with an automatic spectator ban at the next match in the event they were found guilty of the same offence in the next six months.”

Chiefs earlier fine of R100,000, with R30,000 suspended came in a DC for missiles thrown at Ntseki after their 1-0 defeat against TS Galaxy in Mbombela on August 20.