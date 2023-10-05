Soccer

Newcastle’s Burn in dreamland after huge Champions League win over PSG

05 October 2023 - 09:16 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Newcastle United's Dan Burn celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate Anthony Gordon in their Champions League group F win against Paris St0Germain at St James' Park in Newcastle on Wednesday.
Newcastle United's Dan Burn celebrates scoring their second goal with teammate Anthony Gordon in their Champions League group F win against Paris St0Germain at St James' Park in Newcastle on Wednesday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Newcastle United's Dan Burn said he is afraid he will wake up and find their 4-1 victory over Paris St-Germain on Wednesday was all just a dream after the defender netted his first Champions League goal in the win.

Burn, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored for Newcastle, who put in a stellar showing to defeat PSG and take top spot in Group F on four points — one clear of the French champions.

“It has not sunk in,” Burn told TNT Sports. “I was released by Fulham at 25-years-old. To be able to come back and play Champions League football, I'm very proud.

“It is like a dream. I am waiting for someone to wake us up. I am waiting for the bubble to pop.”

Midfielder Longstaff was proud that he and Burn, two players who came through Newcastle's academy, got on the score sheet.

“It's some night,” he said. “I think we knew it was going to be special with the atmosphere but for me and 'Burny' to score on a night like tonight is pretty surreal.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was full of praise for his side after their first Champions League home match since 2003.

“I thought collectively our spirit and our energy was excellent,” Howe said.

“We created the positive things that we had in the first half from the aggressive pressing and everything which is a hallmark of ours when we play well. Second half we had to dig deep and try to get over the line.”

Newcastle next face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Reuters

MORE:

Kompany raves as Lyle Foster strike helps Burnley to first EPL win

His manager Vincent Kompany raved about his influence as Lyle Foster scored the opener, making a return from suspension as Burnley got their ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Man Utd can still reach Champions League knockout phase: Ten Hag

Manchester United are still in the running for a place in the Champions League round of 16 despite Tuesday's 3-2 defeat by Galatasaray leaving them ...
Sport
20 hours ago

David Beckham takes family to premiere of candid new Netflix documentary about his life

David Beckham turned the premiere of his new Netflix documentary into a family affair on Tuesday as the former footballer was joined by his wife, ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Technology won’t end errors: Spurs’ Postecoglou after Liverpool win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he is not a fan of video assistant referee (VAR) as the system complicates matters, after his team ...
Sport
2 days ago

Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Palace, Wolves shock Man City

Manchester United slumped to their fourth defeat of the Premier League season as an early Joachim Anderson strike earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. ‘We don’t have to do much to lift him’: Xoki on Pirates’ ‘distraught’ ... Soccer
  2. Newcastle’s Burn in dreamland after huge Champions League win over PSG Soccer
  3. Stony-faced Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki battles for right answers Sport
  4. A ‘good team’ flying under the radar — maybe this time Proteas will shine at ... Sport
  5. Spain, Portugal, Morocco to host 2030 World Cup, but party starts in South ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...
Chaotic crash scene after truck ploughs into bus and two taxis in Durban