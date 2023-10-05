Newcastle’s Burn in dreamland after huge Champions League win over PSG

Newcastle United's Dan Burn said he is afraid he will wake up and find their 4-1 victory over Paris St-Germain on Wednesday was all just a dream after the defender netted his first Champions League goal in the win.

Burn, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar scored for Newcastle, who put in a stellar showing to defeat PSG and take top spot in Group F on four points — one clear of the French champions.

“It has not sunk in,” Burn told TNT Sports. “I was released by Fulham at 25-years-old. To be able to come back and play Champions League football, I'm very proud.

“It is like a dream. I am waiting for someone to wake us up. I am waiting for the bubble to pop.”