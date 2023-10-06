Even though Orlando Pirates have scored only one goal in their last four matches they've lost on the trot ahead of the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, striker Kermit Erasmus believes there's plenty to be hopeful about regarding Pirates' sharpness in front of goals.
Erasmus, who started the 2023/2024 season injured, believes the performance they gave during their Caf Champions league preliminary round defeat against Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy at Orlando Stadium last Friday, gives him a lot of hope for what they can do against his former club Sundowns in Durban on Saturday.
“For me it's about creating the chances and I think prior to Friday (against Jwaneng) there were not enough chances created,” said Erasmus.
“That we created those chances on Friday was a positive. Even though I didn't score but if you look at the amount of chances created it was ridiculous. So, that's a positive and I'm sure we'll definitely get chances at the weekend. It's just about converting them.”
‘It’s about converting’, Erasmus says of goal-shy Pirates before final against Sundowns
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Pirates suffered a 1-0 defeat against Jwaneng away from home before succumbing to a 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat at home against Sundowns.
There was also a 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch in the second leg semifinal of the MTN8 (they qualified for the final on the away goal rule) before Evidence Makgopa scored in the 1-0 that forced the match against Jwaneng to be decided on penalties, where Pirates lost 5-4.
Erasmus believes the competition he has with other Pirates strikers Makgopa, Zakhele Lepasa and Eva Nga is healthy and should play a pivotal role in what they can do against Sundowns in the final.
“The competition is good and it's about sharing the responsibility and giving your best when you're given a chance to play up until the coach feels any different and gives another player a chance to continue where you left off.
“So, the competition has been very good and is very healthy. There's no conflict among us as strikers. We're there to motivate each other when a player plays ahead of another. When other players get a chance it's about replacing the responsibility.”
Erasmus dismissed the suggestion that he gets emotional when facing his former club and sometimes plays as if he wants to prove a point against them.
“There's no emotions playing against my former team,” he said.
“I've only been there (Sundowns) two seasons and I have nothing against the club, and I'm good with all the players and I'm still friends with them. It's a game both teams want to win.
“There's no friends during the 90 minutes. We're there to work and grind the results.”
Erasmus has good memories when it comes to how he performed against Sundowns when they last played in a cup match. That game was in Polokwane towards the end of last year where the Buccaneers beat Sundowns 3-0 to knock them out of the MTN8 semifinal before they went on to capture the cup.
Erasmus opened the scoring before Monnapule Saleng added a brace.
“For me, like I said, the effort on the day is the most important thing,” he said on how they're approaching Saturday's final.
"Our focus is to perform well on the day, the chances will create themselves.”
