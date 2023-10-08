Chelsea's Pochettino backs Sterling to prove Southgate wrong on England snub

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed Raheem Sterling to prove England manager Gareth Southgate's decision to omit him from the upcoming internationals wrong after the winger produced a fine performance against Burnley in the Premier League.

The west London club secured back-to-back league victories for the first time since March after coming from behind to thrash promoted Burnley 4-1 on Saturday and move up to 11 points.

Sterling had a hand in all four of Chelsea's goals at Turf Moor, including scoring the third.

Southgate has not called up the 28-year-old Sterling for the friendly against Australia and 2024 European Championship qualifier vs Italy later this month.