'I feel proud,' says relieved Riveiro after Pirates retain MTN8

Relief was written all over the face of jubilant Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro after he managed to defend a trophy he first won a few months after arriving in South Africa to coach the Soweto giants last season.

Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 on penalties at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday in a scrappy final that ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

Riveiro's relief came as Bucs were written off from beating Sundowns as they came to the final having suffered three defeats in four matches, one of those against the Brazilians in the DStv Premiership (1-0).

Sipho Chaine was the hero, saving Teboho Mokoena, Bongani Zungu and Junior Mendieta's spot-kicks. Pirates' goalkeeper was lucky though not to have been judged to have fouled Thapelo Maseko inside the area in the dying moments of the game.

Riveiro spoke of a decision to keep Chaine in goals for the penalties after they had taken him off last week when Bucs were eliminated 5-4 via spot-kicks in the Caf Champions League preliminary round by Botswana club Jwaneng Galaxy.