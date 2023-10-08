Substitute Martinelli fires Arsenal to last-gasp win over Man City

Arsenal were dealt a huge blow ahead of kickoff as it was confirmed the injured Bukayo Saka would miss a league game for the first time since May 2021, ending a run of 87 consecutive appearances, the longest ongoing streak in the competition.

Without the flying forward, Arsenal looked sluggish early on, with City's Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol denied by Rice's intervention, while Julian Alvarez almost diverted Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's hesitant clearance into the net.

The crowd were doing their best to rouse a response from Arsenal, cheering every flying tackle with gusto, and it seemed to help matters, with the hosts growing into the contest.

Promising openings fell flat, however, as Arsenal failed to have a shot on target in the opening half of a Premier League home game for the first time since March 2022.

Martinelli's introduction livened things up though and he soon had the Gunners' first effort on target in the match, a fierce strike straight at Ederson.

With the international break to follow, the life seemed to be sucked out of the game before Martinelli broke City hearts.

It was a timely strike, ensuring Arsenal have yet to lose a Premier League game this season, last going on a longer unbeaten run to start a campaign in 2007-08, while City slipped to back-to-back league defeats for the first time since December 2018.

“Congratulations to Arsenal. Now we have two defeats in a row and then we have the internationals,” City coach Pep Guardiola said.

“Hopefully they [the players] come back fit and then we go again. Maybe it's a bit better to be there [in the chasing pack] and see what we have to do to catch them and then [we will] when we come back.”

Reuters