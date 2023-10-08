Soccer

Substitute Martinelli fires Arsenal to last-gasp win over Man City

08 October 2023 - 20:49 By Peter Hall
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their first goal in their Premier League win against Manchester City at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/David Klein

Arsenal substitute Gabriel Martinelli fired a deflected last-gasp winner to earn a 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, a result that moved Mikel Arteta's side level on points with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur atop the Premier League.

The Gunners came into the match having not beaten City in the league since 2015, a run of 15 games — their longest winless streak against a single opponent in league history.

Ending such a barren run looked unlikely as City had the better of the chances in the first half, with Arsenal's Declan Rice clearing off the line to keep the champions at bay.

The hosts did not have a single shot on target in the opening period, but upped the tempo after the break, even though City still created the better openings despite their Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland being kept quiet all afternoon.

The game appeared to be edging towards a stalemate before Martinelli struck four minutes from time, a deflection off City defender Nathan Ake's head taking the ball past keeper Ederson.

The goal sparked wild celebrations at the Emirates, as Arsenal moved above City into second place on 20 points, two above the champions, and trailing Spurs only on goals scored.

“It is a great feeling,” Arteta said. “We have not beaten them for so long, but I am in no doubt we have beaten the best team in the world.

“I am really proud to be part of this team. We have to keep believing in what we are doing.”

READ MORE

