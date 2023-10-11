Soccer

‘Some of us drink to finish the bottle’: ex-Pirates captain Jele on alcohol problem in PSL

11 October 2023 - 13:24
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele.
Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has become the latest football personality to speak out about alcohol abuse in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), which has derailed the careers of many promising footballers.

There are many stories about players in South Africa who did not fulfil their potential because of alcohol or substance abuse and Jele has seen such instances first-hand, having played professional football for more than 17 years, 16 of which were at the Buccaneers. 

“We are not taught about these things in our country or in our football. There are a lot of people who drink alcohol in football, some of the greatest players drink alcohol,” he said. 

Happy "Magents' Jele talks about nearly joining Kaizer Chiefs, alcohol abuse by players, the brilliance of Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi, Gift "Vum-Vum" Leremi, winning trophies at Orlando Pirates, leadership and Bafana Bafana.

“But the important thing is: how do you drink, do you drink at the right time or do you drink at the wrong time? You find a person who has won a Uefa Champions League drinking in the change room and it is normal. 

“It also happens in cricket and rugby, but they know it is maybe the last game of the season or tomorrow it is recovery and they don’t drink to finish the alcohol. They don’t drink to finish the 24 bottles of alcohol that is there.

“They drink a few just to keep company for that time. After that they go home and sleep and tomorrow they go to train or play. Some of us, we drink to finish the bottle, so this is a problem. 

“You can’t drink too much today knowing tomorrow you are going to train or play. When it is time to drink, don’t do it too much. I am not promoting drinking in sports, but one glass of wine or beer is OK. 

“It is about monitoring it in the right way and, for me, I have tried my best to stay away from such things because you are going to have enough time after football to drink.” 

Jele, who is out of contract after a stint with Royal AM last season but has not officially retired, says he would like to return to Pirates in some capacity. 

“I would love to go back and be part of the team, they have done so much for me. I can contribute a lot to the up and coming players by giving and sharing my knowledge to them so they can help the team grow. 

“When I left the team, they said to me I can go and finish one or two seasons [of his playing career] and when I am ready I can come back. When I finally hang up my boots I will go back and ask if a position is still available to be part of the club.” 

