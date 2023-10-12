Soccer

I wanted Sundowns while they were limping, or Chiefs or Pirates: Chippa coach Mammila

12 October 2023 - 12:03
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila, left, with Thomas Mlambo and Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker during the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup draw in Johannesburg.
Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila, left, with Thomas Mlambo and Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker during the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup draw in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Chippa United's colourful coach Morgan Mammila left Johannesburg a disappointed man after the Carling Black Label Knockout draw. 

The straight-talking Mammila was drawn with Stellenbosch FC this week for the last-16 of the inaugural tournament, but said, quite confidently — some might feel brazenly — that he wanted one of Big Three teams: Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Chippa have started the DStv Premiership campaign reasonably well, accumulating 13 points from seven matches — three wins, four draws and two defeats — to sit in seventh place. Mammila, characteristically, is sounding upbeat about the Chili Boys' prospects in all competitions.

“I was hoping to get Sundowns while they are still limping after the loss to Orlando Pirates in the [MTN8] final [on Saturday],” Mammila said. 

“After not getting Sundowns, my prayer was to get Kaizer Chiefs or Pirates. So I am disappointed with the draw because my wish was to play in a full stadium in Gqeberha, which was going to be good for football.” 

Though he didn’t get what he wanted, Mammila said Chippa will have to be at their best to beat Stellenbosch, who have proved difficult to meet this season. 

“Nevertheless, I have Stellenbosch, who are a hard-working team,” the coach said.

“They are a team that can run for the whole 90 minutes and they have proven to everyone they are a good team.

“But we have also proven we are a good team this season. We can play and match every team in the league pound for pound, and it is not a joke, it is like that.

“Though I am disappointed, I am looking forward to a good game against Stellenbosch. Ours is to go out there and win against Stellenbosch and maybe I will get my wish [of a big team] in the next round.” 

The Carling Knockout replaces the Telkom Knockout competition and involves all 16 premiership teams.

Telkom ended their sponsorship after the 2019-20 campaign and the competition was scrapped for the past three seasons. 

MORE:

Credit to Riveiro for another cup win, but can he light a league race fire under Pirates?

Coach Jose Riveiro needs to instill the belief that Bucs can win everything and have no room for failure.
Sport
16 hours ago

‘I was in the boot for five to six hours’: Pirates star Vincent Pule opens up on kidnapping ordeal

Orlando Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule is lucky to be alive and tell the tale after being kidnapped by criminals and kept in the boot of a car until ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs have to beat their semifinal syndrome, Ntseki admits

It is well-documented that Kaizer Chiefs have not laid their hands on major silverware in more than eight years and coach Molefi Ntseki is aware of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena surprised at how Pirates’ Timm read and dominated Sundowns

Miguel Timm not only impressed Orlando Pirates' supporters as they successfully defended their MTN8 title on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs to meet Usuthu in Carling Knockout Cup opening round

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn to host AmaZulu in the new Carling Knockout Cup opening round at a ceremony in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Sport
2 days ago

‘Some of us drink to finish the bottle’: ex-Pirates captain Jele on alcohol problem in PSL

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has become the latest football personality to speak out about alcohol abuse in the Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I almost signed with Kaizer Chiefs’: Former Pirates captain Happy Jele

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has revealed he nearly signed with the Buccaneers' bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs as an apprentice.
Sport
3 days ago

Broos slams clubs over suspicious Bafana player withdrawals

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was not pleased to see Percy Tau play for Al Ahly on Sunday after the player asked to be excused from the national ...
Sport
1 day ago

'They should blame me not Sipho': Riveiro defends Pirates' final hero Chaine

There's hardly been an Orlando Pirates match this season that has ended without the club's fans booing their own goalkeeper, Sipho Chaine, for the ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ireland have shed inferiority complex, says Farrell ahead of All Blacks showdown Rugby
  2. ‘I was in the boot for five to six hours’: Pirates star Vincent Pule opens up ... Soccer
  3. Robyn Moodaly steps away from Banyana to ‘take care of mental wellbeing’ Soccer
  4. ‘Tier 2’ teams made strong case at World Cup for better seat at table Sport
  5. Lacking game time, weak cheekbone — Dupont a threat to Boks: Rassie Rugby

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...