I wanted Sundowns while they were limping, or Chiefs or Pirates: Chippa coach Mammila
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Chippa United's colourful coach Morgan Mammila left Johannesburg a disappointed man after the Carling Black Label Knockout draw.
The straight-talking Mammila was drawn with Stellenbosch FC this week for the last-16 of the inaugural tournament, but said, quite confidently — some might feel brazenly — that he wanted one of Big Three teams: Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns.
Chippa have started the DStv Premiership campaign reasonably well, accumulating 13 points from seven matches — three wins, four draws and two defeats — to sit in seventh place. Mammila, characteristically, is sounding upbeat about the Chili Boys' prospects in all competitions.
“I was hoping to get Sundowns while they are still limping after the loss to Orlando Pirates in the [MTN8] final [on Saturday],” Mammila said.
“After not getting Sundowns, my prayer was to get Kaizer Chiefs or Pirates. So I am disappointed with the draw because my wish was to play in a full stadium in Gqeberha, which was going to be good for football.”
Though he didn’t get what he wanted, Mammila said Chippa will have to be at their best to beat Stellenbosch, who have proved difficult to meet this season.
“Nevertheless, I have Stellenbosch, who are a hard-working team,” the coach said.
“They are a team that can run for the whole 90 minutes and they have proven to everyone they are a good team.
“But we have also proven we are a good team this season. We can play and match every team in the league pound for pound, and it is not a joke, it is like that.
“Though I am disappointed, I am looking forward to a good game against Stellenbosch. Ours is to go out there and win against Stellenbosch and maybe I will get my wish [of a big team] in the next round.”
The Carling Knockout replaces the Telkom Knockout competition and involves all 16 premiership teams.
Telkom ended their sponsorship after the 2019-20 campaign and the competition was scrapped for the past three seasons.
