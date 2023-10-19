Soccer

Ntseki says wisdom of Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung is invaluable

19 October 2023 - 10:26
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki at this week's Carling Knockout Cup press conference.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki says he taps into the wisdom of experienced club supremo Kaizer Motaung as he plots how to revive the fortunes of Amakhosi. 

As they prepare to take on AmaZulu in the Carling Knockout last 16 at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Ntseki said he has regular technical discussions with Motaung. 

“I say it is a privilege to be part of this brand because you have a chair who played football and has been in the game for more than 53 years. His wisdom will always come out and that is important,” Ntseki said.

“Every time when we are going to play a game we have a prematch meeting to take him through the team, injuries and the plan we are going to deploy for that game. 

“That has been going well and with his background and experience they have been good technical conversations. Technical conversations are important because even if you meet somebody on the street and they have something to say about the game, it’s a free lesson. 

“Whether it is from the person you meet on the street or from your side, what is important is football is evolving. If football is evolving, it is important to have those technical conversations. 

“The rest of the club members, who have been in the game for [a] long [time], have a role to play or something to say that you can look into because it is a big team and football is a huge sport. 

“You cannot do everything by yourself without listening and at times getting advice from people around you.”

Chiefs last month recruited another experienced coach, former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United boss and Al Ahly assistant Cavin Johnson, as their new head of academy and Ntseki said he participates in the club's technical conversations. 

“Coach Cavin Johnson will always be part of technical meetings. He has vast experience in the game. It is interesting for us to have those technical conversations. 

“The most important thing is he has respect and confidence in our team in how we do things. It is a matter of time before things get into place. Every member of Chiefs will engage and be involved in our discussions.” 

