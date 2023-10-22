Soccer

Pirates to face struggling Richards Bay FC in Carling Cup quarterfinals

22 October 2023 - 20:29
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the MTN8 final match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 07, 2023.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates will travel to Richards Bay FC for the quarterfinals of the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup.  

Pirates were drawn against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) stragglers during the draw conducted after the last game of the round of 16 between SuperSport United and Polokwane City at TUT Stadium on Sunday.  

Richards Bay are second from the bottom of the DStv Premiership table and they knocked Moroka Swallows out of the Carling Cup by 2-1.  

The Sea Robbers are the only big guns still in the running for the top honours in the competition after Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Cape Town City and SuperSport were all knocked out.  

Pirates, who will be eager to win the fourth cup competition on the trot, defeated other PSL stragglers, Cape Town Spurs on Friday.  

Chiefs, who are the most successful side in the history of the tournament, were knocked out by AmaZulu FC, while Sundowns suffered a surprise loss to TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows booted the Citizens out of the race.  

SuperSport were knocked out by Polokwane in an embarrassing way as coach Gavin Hunt’s side lost 4-1.  

Polokwane, who returned to the top tier ahead of this season, led 2-0 at the half time break with goals from Oswin Appollis and Rodney Maphangule.  

The side from Limpopo scored two more goals in the second half through a brace by Hlasiyi Chauke.  

Terrence Dzvukamanja came off the bench to score a consolation goal for SuperSport on 88 minutes.  

The league will confirm the dates, venues and kick-off times for the quarterfinals at a later stage. 

Quarterfinal fixtures 

Polokwane City v Stellenbosch FC 

Sekhukhune United v TS Galaxy 

Richards Bay FC v Orlando Pirates 

AmaZulu FC v Golden Arrows

