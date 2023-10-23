Fans pay tribute to Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford

Guardiola added City will prepare a tribute for their league match against United next Sunday.

Other clubs offered condolences on social media.

Hours after learning of Charlton's death, Manchester United won 2-1 at Sheffield United with Diogo Dalot scoring the winner in the 77th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box — a fitting tribute to Charlton who was famous for his spectacular strikes from distance.

Chants of “One Bobby Charlton” rang out from the away end after the goal.

“When we came to the game we wanted to contribute a little more,” Dalot told Sky Sports. “I felt with the win we gave a little bit of joy on a sad day.”

Dalot and his teammates said Charlton was a constant presence around the club, visiting the changing room, win or lose.