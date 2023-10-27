Banyana take on DR Congo in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Monday without Van Wyk.
Veteran Van Wyk withdraws from Banyana camp, hopes of most caps remain on ice
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana stalwart Janine van Wyk has withdrawn from the Olympic qualifier camp against DR Congo to put hopes of becoming the most capped African player of all-time on hold.
Van Wyk, who has announced her retirement from football, was included in the squad for back-to-back matches against DR Congo but didn’t get to play in the first leg at the Stade des Martyrs which ended 1-1 on Wednesday.
Van Wyk is on 183 international caps of a glorious career and needs only two matches to become the most capped player, male or female, on the continent.
It is alleged she withdrew from the camp because of disappointment as she was led to believe she will add one more cap to her staggering tally of international matches against DR Congo.
Banyana take on DR Congo in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Monday without Van Wyk.
“Janine is not here, she is mentally not OK with what happened in DR Congo because we didn’t give the cap,” said coach Desiree Ellis, adding the door is not closed on Van Wyk reaching her milestone.
“There is still an opportunity for her getting that cap. We have games coming up with the final qualifier for Afcon.”
Looking ahead of the clash against DR Congo, Ellis said it was important to score the away goal.
“In the previous Olympic qualifying campaign we didn’t score away from home and that cost us in the end. We knew the game was going to be difficult and I think there could have been more than one goal because we had a few chances.
“I am happy with what we got out of the game against DR Congo away from home. I know we can play better and we also have personnel back and we are looking forward to this game.
“We know it is not going to be an easy game, make no mistake about that, but we are playing at home and we hope our fans will come out and support us.”
Ellis said they were forced to make changes away from home for various reasons.
“There were many players not available through injuries and school exams. We have seen Wendy [Shongwe] at times play as a left fullback and we needed her physicality and pace.
“Karabo Dhlamini played in the back three at Sundowns but also when she was at university she played as a centre-back or defensive midfielder. We know Lonathemba Mhlongo has been part of the set-up and so is Fikile Magama.
“If you look at the age in the team, they showed a lot of maturity with the way they handled things. Having had one training session with them, I can only be proud of their bravery as well.”
