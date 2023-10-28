Soccer

Sundowns defender Lebusa urges teammates to be fully switched on against Al Ahly

28 October 2023 - 10:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa wants his teammates to be switched on against Al Ahly.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa says they know what they are up against in their African Football League (AFL) semifinal against Al Ahly at Loftus on Sunday afternoon. 

The Brazilians meet the Red Devils for the 15th time in this continental clash that has become one of the biggest in Africa and has produced some memorable spectacles along the way. 

“Everything is going well, we know what we are up against. Al Ahly is a big team on the continent and the fact that they have won the Champions League so many times speaks volumes about them. 

“It is not going to be easy, we know the amount of work that is required from us, we just have to trust ourselves and work extremely hard. If we can match their work rate we will come on top.” 

To get the better of Al Ahly, who have former Sundowns attacker Percy Tau in their arsenal, Lebusa said they must be fully focused for the whole 90 minutes. 

“The tempo is really high when you play such games and the concentration level has to be on a maximum from the first to the final whistle. You can’t afford to make any mistakes. 

“It is a game of consequence. One team that is going to make a lot of mistakes will end up losing the game. We have to make sure that we make minimal mistakes and make use of every little chance we get.” 

