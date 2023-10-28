Riveiro said the Springboks, who narrowly beat hosts France and England in the knockout stages of the competition, are inspiring the nation and they are a “good picture” of the demographics of the country.
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was another high-profile football coach who sent well wishes to the Springboks.
They're inspiring the nation: Pirates coach Riveiro as Springboks take on New Zealand in World Cup final
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
By his own admission, Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro doesn’t know much about rugby but has immersed himself in the sport since arriving in the country last year.
With the Springboks taking on their nemesis New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night (9pm), Riveiro will be watching the match closely and has sent his well wishes to South Africa.
“I was not a rugby fan, I am not gonna lie, but since I came to South Africa I have managed to watch a couple of games with people who can explain the rules for me,” he said after Pirates fell a further two points behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a 1-1 draw against Polokwane City on Friday night at Orlando Stadium.
“I like to be honest, a few days ago I found myself alone at home celebrating the victory in the semifinal. Don’t ask me why but in those last minutes I was feeling something and it is worse when you don’t understand the rules and don’t know exactly what is happening. But it was really nice.”
Riveiro said the Springboks, who narrowly beat hosts France and England in the knockout stages of the competition, are inspiring the nation and they are a “good picture” of the demographics of the country.
“I love sports, especially collective sport, and what I can say is that it is a huge day and the Springboks are inspiring people with the way they do their things. The level of commitment and professionalism is something that inspires, at least to me, and I take it like a lesson.
“The South African rugby national team is a good picture of this country with a mix of different culture and races pushing and fighting together. They are making the whole nation really proud.
“So, I wish them the best and I am sure that New Zealand is going to have a difficult time.”
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was another high-profile football coach who sent well wishes to the Springboks.
“I have enjoyed watching the Boks, they are connected and together. They might not have played their best game against England but when you have quality it comes out when you need it the most.
“It is going to be a hard game. The All Blacks have hit form but Siya (Kolisi) and the boys have come this far and they won’t let it slip. We are all rooting for them, we will be watching and screaming from the hotel and we will be running up and down when we get that win.”
Banyana are in camp preparing for the second leg of their Olympic qualifier against DR Congo at Orlando Stadium on Monday afternoon.
Banyana will be looking for a positive result after they played to a 1-1 draw with DR Congo in the first leg away from home during the week.
