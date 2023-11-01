Pirates in shock defeat, giving rookies Cape Town Spurs first league win

Orlando Pirates' poor run in the DStv Premiership continued on Wednesday when they suffered a humiliating 2-1 loss to rookies Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium.

This was Spurs' first victory of the season after losing their first eight matches in the league. It was expected that Pirates would win easily after defeating the same opponents 2-0 in the Carling Knockout Cup a fortnight ago.

This was the fourth match that Pirates have failed to win in the Premiership, and it raises serious doubts about their chances of chasing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who they now trail by 15 points having played the same eight matches.

Spurs took the lead in the third minute through Namibian defender Lubeni Haukongo and went on to double it in the 36th minute when Aiden Moroole was allowed to break through the Pirates defence as the visitors tried to find an equaliser.

There was glimmer of hope for Pirates when they halved the score two minutes before the break through Evidence Makgopa, the Bafana Bafana striker scoring his first goal in Buccaneers colours.

Despite dominating possession (70%) and the whole game in the entire second half Pirates failed to avoid a third defeat of the season ahead of the Soweto derby on November 11.

Pirates play Richards Bay FC in Carling Cup last 8 tie at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.