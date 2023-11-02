Soccer

POLL | How does it reflect on PSL bosses that Sundowns reached the AFL final?

02 November 2023 - 15:22 By Sinesipho Schrieber
Premier Soccer League chair Irvin Khoza and Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

While Mamelodi Sundowns have performed well in their battle for the African Football League's (AFL) R76m prize, their journey to the two-legged November 5 and 11 dates was not all smooth.

Downs battled some early struggles with bureaucratic issues days before the Confederation of African Football's new continental competition kicked off, as the PSL's board of governors initially declined to make space on its calendar for the Brazilians' AFL participation. 

After some robust boardroom meetings involving Caf, the PSL reversed its decision. 

Though the bureaucratic issues were resolved, the team was in the dark for days, with the possibility of them not participating in the inaugural competition. Many supporters believed the PSL's decision was fair, while others believed the whole fiasco showed a level of petty politics and jealousy towards the Brazilians.

Sundowns beat Petro Atletico in the AFL quarterfinals. On Wednesday night they heroically drew 0-0 against Africa's most successful continental competitors for a 1-0 aggregate semifinal victory and place in the final against Wydad Athletic of Morocco.

Many believe this vindicates Caf's decision to include Sundowns — easily South Africa's most successful club in continental competition — rather than their big three rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in 2023's eight-team pilot AFL, and leaves egg on the faces of those questioning such a decision, including the bosses of the PSL. 

AFL prize money: 

  • the winner of the tournament will walk away with R76m; 

  • the runner-up gets R57m; 

  • the semi-finalists are rewarded with R32m; and

  • the quarter-finalists will get R19m. 

