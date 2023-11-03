“Richards Bay is different, they used to be more aggressive in blocks. Like I said, you get lessons from each and every game, not about the opponent, more about us,” Riveiro said after the defeat in Cape Town.
“The last 10 days are going to be a huge test for all of us to show which material we are made of as a group, coaching staff and as players.
“We need to show that we are here for a reason and that reason is to win more than we lose.
“In two days, we have the opportunity to change the situation and sometimes you don’t like to play every two or three days but trust me in this case I would like to play tomorrow.”
Cup competitions are where Riveiro's Pirates have excelled as he has won all the knockout tournaments he has taken part in.
The Spaniard won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season and defended the top eight competition in this campaign.
Richards Bay have not performed as well as they would like in the league as they are in position 15 with six points in 10 matches.
However, they were able to surprise a strong Moroka Swallows in the round of 16 of the Carling Cup and will be eager to claim another big scalp.
Jose Riveiro wants Pirates to show what they are made of against Richards Bay in Carling Cup
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Under pressure Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has challenged his squad and technical team to use the Carling Knockout Cup game against Richards Bay FC to show why they are known as the Soweto giants.
Pirates are currently going through a rough patch in the DStv Premiership, with results not going their way.
After eight games, Riveiro’s Pirates are in position 13 with a disappointing nine points.
Their latest result, a defeat to Cape Town Spurs who were winless in their previous eight games before the shock victory on Wednesday, meant Pirates remain without a win in their last four league outings.
They have managed just a disappointing two points out of a possible 12 and that has seen them fall 15 points behind top of the table Mamelodi Sundowns.
Riveiro agrees that the past 10 days have been very challenging for the side but wants his troops to do everything to change that in the quarterfinal against Richards Bay at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (3pm).
Pirates in shock defeat, giving rookies Cape Town Spurs first league win
“Richards Bay is different, they used to be more aggressive in blocks. Like I said, you get lessons from each and every game, not about the opponent, more about us,” Riveiro said after the defeat in Cape Town.
“The last 10 days are going to be a huge test for all of us to show which material we are made of as a group, coaching staff and as players.
“We need to show that we are here for a reason and that reason is to win more than we lose.
“In two days, we have the opportunity to change the situation and sometimes you don’t like to play every two or three days but trust me in this case I would like to play tomorrow.”
Cup competitions are where Riveiro's Pirates have excelled as he has won all the knockout tournaments he has taken part in.
The Spaniard won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season and defended the top eight competition in this campaign.
Richards Bay have not performed as well as they would like in the league as they are in position 15 with six points in 10 matches.
However, they were able to surprise a strong Moroka Swallows in the round of 16 of the Carling Cup and will be eager to claim another big scalp.
MORE:
‘We box when we have to box’: City boss Comitis on relationship with Iron Duke
POLL | How does it reflect on PSL bosses that Sundowns reached the AFL final?
Jonhson’s interim tenure begins on a sour note as Kaizer Chiefs suffer a 2-1 loss to Arrows
Knox Mutizwa's brace helps Arrows down Johnson's Kaizer Chiefs in Hammarsdale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos