Dazzling Doku drives Man City to 6-1 win over Bournemouth

Having hit the post with a first-half header, Haaland limped towards the tunnel at the break and did not reappear for the second half as Phil Foden replaced him.

The visitors thought they had pulled a goal back soon after the break but Dominic Solanke's effort was ruled out after a VAR check found winger Ryan Christie was offside in the build-up.

Doku continued to run at the visiting defence and in the 64th he set up Foden for a close-range finish to make it 4-1.

"He (Doku) is not shy to show his abilities, he wants to take everyone on even in training. He's so difficult to mark and he's going to be important this season," City defender Nathan Ake told Sky Sports following the Belgian's stellar performance.

Bournemouth's Luis Sinisterra came on to score for the Cherries but a superb chipped effort by Silva and a diving header by Ake sealed the win to send City top on 27 points, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who host Chelsea on Monday.

"There's always improvement to be made, Pep is never happy or settled and neither are we, we have to keep going and improving," Ake added.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola felt the result was harsh.

"I don't think the game should have ended the way it did, the punishment was too severe. Almost every time they had a clear chance they scored," he told the BBC.