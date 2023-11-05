Sundowns lose to Wydad in AFL final first leg but get crucial away goal

Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-1 to Wydad Casablanca during their highly entertaining African Football League (AFL) final first leg at a packed Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Sunday night.

Wydad secured this win through an own-goal by Rivaldo Coetzee and long range stunner from Anas Serrhat while Sundowns’ all-important away goal was scored by Abdelmounaim Boutouil from the penalty spot in his own country.

They will do it once again in the second leg on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria where the winner of the AFL competition will walk away with a staggering R73m in prize money.

This was the second time Sundowns shot themselves in the foot against Wydad as Mothobi Mvala scored a spectacular own goal at Loftus last season that knocked them out of the Champions League in the semifinal.