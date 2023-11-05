Soccer

Sundowns lose to Wydad in AFL final first leg but get crucial away goal

05 November 2023 - 22:38
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Hicham Boussefiane of Wydad Casablanca challenges Abdelmounaim Boutouil of Mamelodi Sundowns during African Football League (AFL) final at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.
Hicham Boussefiane of Wydad Casablanca challenges Abdelmounaim Boutouil of Mamelodi Sundowns during African Football League (AFL) final at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.
Image: Nour Aknajja/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-1 to Wydad Casablanca during their highly entertaining African Football League (AFL) final first leg at a packed Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Sunday night. 

Wydad secured this win through an own-goal by Rivaldo Coetzee and long range stunner from Anas Serrhat while Sundowns’ all-important away goal was scored by Abdelmounaim Boutouil from the penalty spot in his own country. 

They will do it once again in the second leg on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria where the winner of the AFL competition will walk away with a staggering R73m in prize money.

This was the second time Sundowns shot themselves in the foot against Wydad as Mothobi Mvala scored a spectacular own goal at Loftus last season that knocked them out of the Champions League in the semifinal. 

AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died

AmaZulu FC striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer recently, the club said. He was 32.
Sport
5 hours ago

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made three changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarterfinal second leg last weekend. 

Mokwena went with Lesiba Nku ahead of Mothobi Mvala , who committed errors recently, while in the midfield Teboho Mokoena returned to the starting line-up to replace Gaston Sirino. 

Sundowns suffered a scare after seven minutes when influential utility player Rivaldo Coetzee went down injured after he collided with Wydad attacker Montassir Lahtimi. 

Wydad opened the scoring after 41 minutes when advancing Lahtimi dribbled past Abdelmounaim Boutouil and Nku before he took a shot that deflected from Coetzee into his own net. 

The goal came from the right wing where Lahtimi and Abdellah Haimoud caused problems for Grant Kekana, who struggled to settle in the game, and Boutouil.

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović calls for prayers for the people of Palestine

In a statement likely to be frowned upon by the Premier Soccer League (PSL), TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović has ventured into politics by calling for ...
Sport
11 hours ago

The biggest talking point from the first half came during added time when Nku went down in the box from a challenge by Jamal Harkass but there was no penalty after Sudanese referee Mahmood Ismail consulted with VAR. 

Wydad suffered a massive blow as dangerous attacker Lahtimi wobbled off the field during with injury during added time and he was replaced by Mohammed Elhouni. 

Mokwena made two substitutions at the start of the second half with Mosa Lebusa and Lebohang Maboe replacing Kekana, who had a torrid night, and Maseko. 

Sundowns came back from the break with more purpose as they went in search of the equaliser and the closest they came from pulling one back was after 66 minutes. 

Sundowns had a free-kick outside the penalty box and Mokoena, who had a storming game in the heart of the midfield, unleashed a powerful kick that forced a good save out of Wydad goalkeeper Youssef El Motie. 

'We'll try our best again,' says Riveiro as Bucs focus on league after cup defeat against Richards Bay

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro found it hard to explain the club's first cup defeat since his arrival in South Africa at the beginning of last ...
Sport
10 hours ago

To add more dimensions to his attack, Mokwena introduced Gaston Sirino for Nku and Neo Maema for Modiba after 67 minutes and their introduction helped Sundowns to up the tempo. 

Sundowns got a penalty after Wydad captain Yahya Jabrane handled Mokoena’s shot in the box and Boutouil, who had flares in his eyes, made no mistake for the all-important away goal and equaliser. 

Their celebrations were short-lived as Wydad retook the lead with a thunderous long range piledriver that gave Williams no change by substitute attacker Serrhat. 

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Sundowns lose to Wydad in AFL final first leg but get crucial away goal Soccer
  2. Verstappen wins in Sao Paulo for 17th victory of 2023 Motorsport
  3. Blast from the past: It’s the Klusener show as Proteas thrash Sri Lanka Sport
  4. Who’s the boss when it comes to players and agents? Sport
  5. AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died Soccer

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...