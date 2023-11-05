Sundowns lose to Wydad in AFL final first leg but get crucial away goal
Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-1 to Wydad Casablanca during their highly entertaining African Football League (AFL) final first leg at a packed Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Sunday night.
Wydad secured this win through an own-goal by Rivaldo Coetzee and long range stunner from Anas Serrhat while Sundowns’ all-important away goal was scored by Abdelmounaim Boutouil from the penalty spot in his own country.
They will do it once again in the second leg on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria where the winner of the AFL competition will walk away with a staggering R73m in prize money.
This was the second time Sundowns shot themselves in the foot against Wydad as Mothobi Mvala scored a spectacular own goal at Loftus last season that knocked them out of the Champions League in the semifinal.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made three changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarterfinal second leg last weekend.
Mokwena went with Lesiba Nku ahead of Mothobi Mvala , who committed errors recently, while in the midfield Teboho Mokoena returned to the starting line-up to replace Gaston Sirino.
Sundowns suffered a scare after seven minutes when influential utility player Rivaldo Coetzee went down injured after he collided with Wydad attacker Montassir Lahtimi.
Wydad opened the scoring after 41 minutes when advancing Lahtimi dribbled past Abdelmounaim Boutouil and Nku before he took a shot that deflected from Coetzee into his own net.
The goal came from the right wing where Lahtimi and Abdellah Haimoud caused problems for Grant Kekana, who struggled to settle in the game, and Boutouil.
The biggest talking point from the first half came during added time when Nku went down in the box from a challenge by Jamal Harkass but there was no penalty after Sudanese referee Mahmood Ismail consulted with VAR.
Wydad suffered a massive blow as dangerous attacker Lahtimi wobbled off the field during with injury during added time and he was replaced by Mohammed Elhouni.
Mokwena made two substitutions at the start of the second half with Mosa Lebusa and Lebohang Maboe replacing Kekana, who had a torrid night, and Maseko.
Sundowns came back from the break with more purpose as they went in search of the equaliser and the closest they came from pulling one back was after 66 minutes.
Sundowns had a free-kick outside the penalty box and Mokoena, who had a storming game in the heart of the midfield, unleashed a powerful kick that forced a good save out of Wydad goalkeeper Youssef El Motie.
To add more dimensions to his attack, Mokwena introduced Gaston Sirino for Nku and Neo Maema for Modiba after 67 minutes and their introduction helped Sundowns to up the tempo.
Sundowns got a penalty after Wydad captain Yahya Jabrane handled Mokoena’s shot in the box and Boutouil, who had flares in his eyes, made no mistake for the all-important away goal and equaliser.
Their celebrations were short-lived as Wydad retook the lead with a thunderous long range piledriver that gave Williams no change by substitute attacker Serrhat.