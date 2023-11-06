“What will be the difference in the second leg, we will see. We have to prepare now and try to recover and to get to SA as quickly as possible,” he said.
“Try to give the players a lot of rest and make sure they understand it is not over. We still have the second leg to play and we will do everything we can to make sure we are champions at the end of the day.”
Despite the loss, Mokwena was proud of how his players performed under pressure from Wydad and a vociferous crowd, especially in the first half at Stade Mohammed V.
“For now [it is about focusing] on the positives. We showed very good character,” Mokwena said.
“We fought very hard against a very good opponent in a very good atmosphere, under a lot of pressure, with very intense fans.
Sundowns to throw the kitchen sink at Wydad in AFL final second leg
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena and his troops plan to throw the kitchen sink at Wydad Athletic Club to ensure the African Football League (AFL) title stays in South Africa.
Wydad head to the tournament's second leg at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday (3pm) with a slender 2-1 lead after a hard-fought victory in Casablanca, Morocco, at the weekend.
Sundowns lost after an own goal by defender Rivaldo Coetzee and a stunning goal by Anas Serrhat, while Abdelmounaim Boutouil, from the penalty spot, gave Mokwena’s men an important away goal.
Speaking to the media in Morocco Mokwena seemed confident of overturning the result at home.
“What will be the difference in the second leg, we will see. We have to prepare now and try to recover and to get to SA as quickly as possible,” he said.
“Try to give the players a lot of rest and make sure they understand it is not over. We still have the second leg to play and we will do everything we can to make sure we are champions at the end of the day.”
Despite the loss, Mokwena was proud of how his players performed under pressure from Wydad and a vociferous crowd, especially in the first half at Stade Mohammed V.
“For now [it is about focusing] on the positives. We showed very good character,” Mokwena said.
“We fought very hard against a very good opponent in a very good atmosphere, under a lot of pressure, with very intense fans.
“We then scored [a very important away goal]. That's another positive,” he added, commenting on complicated trips to Cairo and Casablanca after being away from home for a long time.
“And we still finished the stronger of the two teams in the second half, so I want to congratulate my players and ... only focus on the positives.”
Sundowns will have more time to prepare for the second leg as their DStv Premiership away fixture against AmaZulu FC, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to December 6.
AmaZulu are also mourning the death of their striker, Bonginkosi Ntuli, who died of cancer on Sunday.
MORE:
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović calls for prayers for the people of Palestine
Riveiro stunned as Bay knock Bucs out of Carling Cup
Who’s the boss when it comes to players and agents?
Sundowns lose to Wydad in AFL final first leg, but get crucial away goal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos