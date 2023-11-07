Pochettino's emotional return a sideshow as Chelsea punish Spurs meltdown

Chelsea may have kick-started their stuttering season with a 4-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur but the return of the mercurial Mauricio Pochettino to his old club became something of a sideshow on a manic Monday night in north London.

All the prematch talk was of the Argentine's reappearance on the touchline at the club he took from mediocrity to Premier League title contenders and Champions League finalists during a five-year stint before being sacked in 2019.

Tottenham, who would have returned to the top of the table with a victory, initially looked like making it a bitter night for Pochettino as they dominated early on and led after six minutes.

But they imploded in astonishing fashion with reckless Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie both sent off for the hosts.

Even then, Chelsea made hard work of making their numerical superiority count and did not take the lead until the 75th minute.