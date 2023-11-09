Caf, beIN Sports recommit to each other after resolving dispute

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Qatari media group, beIN Sports, have resolved the impasse between themselves and recommitted to their partnership.

This after Caf terminated its 12-year contract with beIN in September with media reports suggesting it was because the media group owed the African football body nearly $100m.

After the cancellation of the contract, which still had five years before its expiration in 2028, beIN threatened legal action against Caf.

The contract was signed in 2017 and BBC Africa reported that the last time beIN paid Caf was in February 2022 and that was only after Caf threatened to remove beIN's rights to broadcast the final stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

However, Caf released a statement on Thursday stating that the impasse has finally been resolved after discussion between the parties.

“The Confédération Africaine de Football (‘Caf’), today announced that it is delighted to recommit to its partnership with beIN after the parties reached agreement on the matters that were in dispute,” reads the statement.

“beIN and Caf conducted discussions which resulted in the re-establishment of a mutually beneficial partnership between the parties.