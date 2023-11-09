Soccer

Caf, beIN Sports recommit to each other after resolving dispute

09 November 2023 - 15:06
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe addresses Caf's 45th ordinary general assembly at Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on July 12 2023.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) and Qatari media group, beIN Sports, have resolved the impasse between themselves and recommitted to their partnership. 

This after Caf terminated its 12-year contract with beIN in September with media reports suggesting it was because the media group owed the African football body nearly $100m. 

After the cancellation of the contract, which still had five years before its expiration in 2028, beIN threatened legal action against Caf. 

The contract was signed in 2017 and BBC Africa reported that the last time beIN paid Caf was in February 2022 and that was only after Caf threatened to remove beIN's rights to broadcast the final stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon. 

However, Caf released a statement on Thursday stating that the impasse has finally been resolved after discussion between the parties. 

“The Confédération Africaine de Football (‘Caf’), today announced that it is delighted to recommit to its partnership with beIN after the parties reached agreement on the matters that were in dispute,” reads the statement. 

“beIN and Caf conducted discussions which resulted in the re-establishment of a mutually beneficial partnership between the parties. 

According to the statement, Caf president Patrice Motsepe said the organisation is committed to promoting and advancing the interest of all its sponsors and partners and building mutually beneficial relationships with them and with all its stakeholders. 

“The adherence to good governance, ethics and global best practices is an essential and crucial part of the culture and the manner in which Caf operates and conducts its business,” Motsepe said. 

“For football in Africa to be globally competitive and self-supporting, the quality of African football must be world-class and appealing to football spectators, sponsors and partners. 

“Significant financial resources are also required for investments in youth academies, football clubs, national teams, Caf Member Associations, stadiums and other football infrastructure and facilities. 

“CAF is delighted about its partnership with beIN and is committed to growing and expanding this relationship for the benefit of both parties.”

