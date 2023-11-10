Soccer

Mosimane parts ways with Al-Wahda after four months

10 November 2023 - 15:31
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane.
Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Twitter/Pitso Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane's contract with United Arab Emirates Pro League club Al-Wahda has been terminated after four months, the club reported on Friday.

Dutch coach Arno Buitenweg will take over from the most successful South African coach. 

“Al-Wahda terminates its contract with Pitso Mosimane by mutual consent. The management of Al-Wahda FC decided to appoint Mr Arno Buitenweg as the coach of the first team during the coming period, wishing him success,” Al-Wadha said in a statement.

Mosimane had been successful with Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian giants Al Ahly before joining Al-Wahda. Mosimane's departure comes as a surprise because the club is in the top half of the Pro-League table after winning four of their seven games this season.

Mosimane was reported to be ill about a week ago but had been back at work before parting ways with Al-Wahda. 

There's been speculation Mosimane will be joining Ahly's Cairo rivals Zamalek but others are linking him with a vacant job at Kaizer Chiefs where Cavin Johnson, who he worked with as his assistant at Ahly, is the acting interim coach. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Interim Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson exudes calm ahead of his first Soweto derby

Johnson acknowledged the clash between Chiefs and Pirates comes with massive expectations but says he is not feeling any pressure
Sport
21 hours ago

'It’s something that appeals to me': Cavin Johnson on Chiefs' coaching job

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has addressed the possibility of him taking over the job in a permanent deal.
Sport
1 day ago

Why Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has a score to settle with Wydad

Wydad Casablanca once broke Rulani Mokwena’s heart and it is about to get personal.
Sport
1 day ago

‘One of the best forwards’: Football fraternity mourns death of Bongi Ntuli

The newlywed lost a short battle against cancer on Sunday after a recent diagnosis. He was 32.
Sport
4 days ago

Mokwena gives glory to Sundowns players after reaching AFL final

In true Rulani Mokwena style, Mamelodi Sundowns' wunderkind coach has refused to bask in glory despite leading the club to the African Football ...
Sport
1 week ago

Wanted: a coach to make Chiefs the Chiefs, again

Kaizer Chiefs could easily have been the club from this corner of Africa to be chosen to participate in the currently underway inaugural African ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SA end round robin phase of World Cup with win against Afghanistan Cricket
  2. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says criticism of Themba Zwane is unfair Soccer
  3. Pavon, Homa share lead after second round at Sun City Sport
  4. Broos holding his breath on Bafana players featuring in AFL final and Soweto ... Soccer
  5. Mosimane parts ways with Al-Wahda after four months Soccer

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations