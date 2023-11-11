Soccer

Chiefs' interim coach Johnson goes for Khune's experience in Soweto derby

11 November 2023 - 14:34 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT FNB STADIUM
Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs' interim coach Cavin Johnson has shown faith in veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, creative midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and striker Ranga Chavaviro for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates. 

Khune, Ngcobo and Chavaviro saw little action under former coach Molefi Ntseki but Johnson has shown faith in them as they have been named in the starting line-up for the second successive match. 

Ngcobo and Khune were not at their best in their midweek DStv Premiership win over Cape Town Spurs but Chavaviro found the back of the net as Amakhosi pulled off a morale-boosting 3-2 victory. 

Khune will play in front of Thatayaone Dithlokwe, Given Msimango, and Zitha Kwinika and Yusuf Maart, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Edson Castillo in the heart of the midfield. 

To create chances, Johnson has put his faith in the likes of Ngcobo, Keagan Dolly and Chavaviro. 

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stuck with a largely consistent line-up that includes goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi and the likes of Tapelo Xoki, Thabiso Monyane and Olisa Ndah at the back. 

In the heart of the midfield, Riveiro has shown faith in Miguel Timm and Thabang Monare with Patrick Maswanganyi, Thembinkosi Lorch, Kermit Erasmus and Evidence Makgopa on the attack. 

Line-Ups 

Chiefs: Khune, Dithlokwe, Msimango, Kwinika, Maart, Castilo, Mthethwa, Ngcobo, Dolly, Chivaviro 

Subs: Bvuma, Frosler, Njabulo Ngcobo, Zwane, Matlou, Mmodi, Saile, Shabalala 

Pirates: Buthelezi, Xoki, Ndah, Monyane, Hotto, Monare, Timm, Maswanganyi, Lorch, Erasmus, Makgopa 

Subs: Ofori, Mofokeng, Shandu, Kimviudi, Ndlondlo, Saleng, Lepasa, Sibisi

