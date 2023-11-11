“During his time there were no coaches and the captain was literally the coach. The captain was the guy who recruited the players, he was the guy who carried the cones, balls and things stayed at his house.
Rulani Mokwena opens up on the influence of his father KK Sono on his coaching
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena rarely speaks about his father Julius 'KK' Sono.
But as he approached one of the biggest matches of his burgeoning coaching career, Mokwena revealed he gets a lot of advice from his father and uncle Jomo Sono.
Julius and Jomo are former footballers and Mokoena said they still call him to offer advice on how to handle certain situations and he is privileged to have their backing.
Hopefully they have given him good advice as Sundowns take on Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the African Football League (AFL) final second leg at Loftus on Sunday.
This tie is tantalisingly poised after Wydad secured a hard-fought and slender 2-1 win during the first leg in Casablanca last weekend in an intimidating atmosphere.
A full house is expected at Loftus on Sunday where Mokwena will be looking for his first continental prize, an achievement that will significantly boost his reputation.
“Just so you know, my father and uncle are my coaches,” he said.
“Whenever I hear a phone ring and it says Bra J (Jomo Sono) I know it’s a coaching course and when I see KK Sono I know it is a coaching course.
“I am privileged that I have their experience from the work they have done and I can rely on them to give a lot of advice and information on how to deal with certain things.
“I was saying to my mother the other day that I wish my late grandfather (Eric ‘Scara’ Sono) was still alive. I think I could have got more advice from him because of the role he played at Pirates.
“During his time there were no coaches and the captain was literally the coach. The captain was the guy who recruited the players, he was the guy who carried the cones, balls and things stayed at his house.
“I said to my mother if God was to grant me one phone call, it would probably be to my late gran or late grandfather.”
As Sundowns approach this crucial match, that comes with a winner's cheque of more than R70m, Mokwena said it is not about him but everyone at the club.
“It’s not about me, I am privileged enough to sit in a position that I can rely heavily on and not just on my family to give me support, but to rely on the experience and quality technical team that has coach Manqoba Mngqithi, Wendell Robinson, Michael Loftman and they have incredible experience in African competitions.
“They have great expertise in football and they provoke my thinking, we also have an incredible group of analysts who work tirelessly by giving the players so much support.
“There are the rest of the technical staff, people who are working with the players, bio, physios and the rest of the department from the kit men and communication managers.
“We have a very extensive technical team and therefore it would be extremely selfish of me to think about myself in these moments. This is about the team, it is an opportunity for the entire team and everybody who works for the club.”
