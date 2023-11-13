Klopp hails Salah as Egyptian reaches 200 goals in English football

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah received high praise from manager Juergen Klopp after reaching yet another milestone in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Brentford that propelled them to second spot in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old Egyptian scored in each half to reach 200 goals in English soccer — 198 for Liverpool and two for Chelsea — and became the first player ever to score in each of Liverpool's first six home games of the season.

“Crazy,” Klopp said marvelling about Salah, who Liverpool reportedly received a £150m (R3.4bn) bid for from Al-Ittihad in the last transfer window.