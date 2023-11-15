Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has become a force to be reckoned with.
Football fans are debating whether the 36-year-old is following in the footsteps of his predecessor Pitso Mosimane to become one of the most successful coaches in Africa.
Some critics say Mokwena has star players at his disposal so his success at Sundowns is almost guaranteed.
Others say he is paving his own legacy.
Sundowns’ victory in the African Football League (AFL), and Mokwena's first continental trophy, have made the continent take notice.
Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca — given not just the AFL’s huge prize money but also their desire to transfer their dominance of the Caf Champions League to the new mega-wealthy competition — would liked to have lifted the trophy Downs raised at Loftus on Sunday.
POLL | Is Rulani Mokwena the next Pitso Mosimane?
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has become a force to be reckoned with.
Football fans are debating whether the 36-year-old is following in the footsteps of his predecessor Pitso Mosimane to become one of the most successful coaches in Africa.
Some critics say Mokwena has star players at his disposal so his success at Sundowns is almost guaranteed.
Others say he is paving his own legacy.
Sundowns’ victory in the African Football League (AFL), and Mokwena's first continental trophy, have made the continent take notice.
Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca — given not just the AFL’s huge prize money but also their desire to transfer their dominance of the Caf Champions League to the new mega-wealthy competition — would liked to have lifted the trophy Downs raised at Loftus on Sunday.
Sport journalist Olisa Chukwumah sang Mokwena's praises.
“For those of us in sports journalism, and those who know the African game continentally, he’s no stranger. Many, especially here in Nigeria, will know him from his analysis he does on SuperSport for major tournaments, like the World Cup or Africa Cup of Nations,” Chukwumah said.”
“He’s a young coach and his CV is impressive because of being part of the back room staff of Pitso Mosimane’s earlier successes at Sundowns.”
READ MORE:
As Pitso’s successor Rulani conquers AFL with Sundowns, Africa ‘takes note’
Winning AFL for Sundowns Rulani Mokwena showed he has a nose for gold
Fifa boss Infantino praised Sundowns’ ‘magnificent football’, says Mokwena
What Sundowns coach Mokwena’s father KK Sono told him before AFL final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos