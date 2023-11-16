Soccer

Safa TD Steenbok explains Bafana assistant Mkhalele’s absence at Caf A course

16 November 2023 - 12:17
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele.
Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has been conspicuous by his absence at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) A license course in Johannesburg this week.

Senior Premier Soccer League coaches Gavin Hunt, Steve Barker and Eric Tinkler are in attendance at the course at the South African Football Association (Safa) Technical Centre and Safa House.

Safa technical director Walter Steenbok said Mkhalele is missing the course because of his tight schedule with the senior national team who are in camp for 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda. 

Bafana take on Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday and then travel to East-Central Africa to face unpredictable Rwanda on Tuesday. 

Mkhalele made headlines in June when he could not sit on the bench during the Cosafa Cup as he did not have the required coaching badges and Safa were forced to rope in Morena Ramoreboli and Raymond Mdaka to lead the team. 

Caf's 2023 regulations require all “head coaches to have a Caf Pro, A or B coaching licence and assistants coaches to have a Pro, A, B or C licence”, but Mkhalele has a Safa Level 1 badge. 

Steenbok said Mkhalele would battle to partake in the course while in camp with Bafana. 

“If you check how we structured this course, he was going to find it difficult because Bafana have a World Cup qualifier against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. 

“After that game they charter to Rwanda and he was going to miss a few days for this course.

“We have pencilled the second phase [of the course] in January during Afcon [the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast in January and February]. 

“He was never going to be able to make it, but he was supposed to be part of this course because he was cleared by Caf.

“It is not only him. [With] many guys who have the old certificate, like Godfrey Sapula and Michael Manzini, we had to ask Caf if they recognise that certificate and they were cleared. It was possible for [Mkhalele] to be here but his schedule has been a bit tough.” 

Steenbok said it was the decision of Bafana coach Hugo Broos that Mkhalele should stay in the Bafana camp and miss the Caf A course. 

“It is not my call but that of the coach. We had put to him [Mkhalele] in the course and it was for him [Broos] to make a decision. I have a responsibility to ex-professional players, PSL coaches and national team coaches. 

“If you take somebody like Monde Hlatshwayo, who has been with Basetsana [the South Africa under-17 women’s team] and also Bantwana [the U-17 men’s team], I have a responsibility to all these guys. My target was to say PSL, NFD [first division] and then I look at the national teams and HollywoodBets Super League [Safa women's league]. 

“If I didn’t get anything there, we would go down a little bit. We had made a reservation for [Mkhalele] but they made a call with coach Broos that he will stay with the national team.” 

READ MORE

Broos ‘frustrated and angry’ as PSL refuses more rest days for Afcon

The Bafana coach is not the only one worried about the number of matches in the first half of the season
Sport
15 hours ago

Cassius Mailula out of Afcon contention for Bafana: Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Toronto FC attacker Cassius Mailula will not be considered for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Sport
1 day ago

Broos hoping for better support for Bafana at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is excited about playing Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday as he believes the national team stands ...
Sport
2 days ago

Veteran journalist Sello Rabothata dies at 68

Veteran journalist Sello died at his home in Dalpark, Brakpan, after an illness. He was 68.
News
15 hours ago

Evidence Makgopa replaces Lebo Mothiba as injuries frustrate Bafana

His build-up to the Fifa World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations finals have been constantly disrupted by squad members' withdrawals, but ...
Sport
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | After Boks, Banyana and Sundowns, up to Proteas to cap stunning year for SA sport in 2023

Not forgetting South Africa staged two World Cups in 2023
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

As Pitso’s successor Rulani conquers AFL with Sundowns, Africa ‘takes note’

It is a win that appears to have put the young coach on a trajectory to follow mentor Pitso Mosimane
Sport
1 day ago

Broos wants a blistering start for Bafana in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Bafana Bafana begin the bid to banish their phobia of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup when they host Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3pm on ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. India master Kohli painted perfect picture to eclipse Tendulkar Cricket
  2. ‘Who is a big-name player at Kaizer Chiefs right now? No-one’: Jabulani Mendu Soccer
  3. Safa TD Steenbok explains Bafana assistant Mkhalele’s absence at Caf A course Soccer
  4. More glory for Sundowns as women’s team reach Champions League final Soccer
  5. POLL | Should Kaizer Chiefs hire Pitso Mosimane as coach? Soccer

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...