Soccer

Mendy sues Manchester City over unpaid wages after rape charges

21 November 2023 - 13:13 By Lori Ewing
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Benjamin Mendy of FC Lorient celebrates with teammates after the Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on August 12.
Benjamin Mendy of FC Lorient celebrates with teammates after the Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on August 12.
Image: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has sued the Premier League club over nearly two years of unpaid wages after he was charged with sexual offences in 2021, the player's lawyer said on Monday.

The France international has filed a “multi-million-pound” claim with the Employment Tribunal, seeking the return of pay up until the end of his contract with the English champions, which ended in June.

Mendy was found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape by a British court in July after being acquitted of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January after allegations made by multiple women.

Mendy's lawyer Nick De Marco confirmed he was acting for Mendy in a “multi-million pound claim for unauthorised deductions from wages” in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, after Mr Mendy being charged with various offences all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023,” the statement added.

The club declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Mendy, currently at Ligue 1 side Lorient, joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee of around £52m.

Reuters

MORE:

Everton fuming after shock 10-point deduction for finance breaches

Everton became the first Premier League club to be deducted points for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) on Friday, when the ...
Sport
3 days ago

WATCH | Thousands bid farewell to Bobby Charlton in Manchester

Thousands of fans welcomed the funeral cortege of Manchester United great Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford on Monday as it made its way past the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Klopp hails Salah as Egyptian reaches 200 goals in English football

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah received high praise from manager Juergen Klopp after reaching yet another milestone in Sunday's 3-0 victory over ...
Sport
1 week ago

Spurs boss 'can't fault players' after second-string team lose at Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou said Saturday's 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers was down to a second-string team playing without the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Mental health issues like Foster’s are wider than reported, says sports psychologist

Bafana goalkeeper and coach praise the Burnley striker for coming forward and say there’s no shame in seeking help
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Mendy sues Manchester City over unpaid wages after rape charges Soccer
  2. Amazing tale of Marnus Labuschagne, World Cup winner, which started in ... Sport
  3. Injury update: Pirates on return of Maela, Makhaula, Erasmus and others Soccer
  4. As legends, Kaizer and Chiefs’ bosses basked in golden memories, a stark ... Sport
  5. As Nigeria slip again, Bafana coach Broos warns of poor pitch in Rwanda Soccer

Latest Videos

SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!
Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...