‘They assassinated my character from when I was 19’: Jabu Mahlangu not fussed by trolls
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Former Bafana Bafana, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates midfielder Jabu Mahlangu will continue sharing his controversial opinions on social media despite backlash from trolls.
Mahlangu often shares his views, largely about the state of South African football, but he regularly gets ridiculed and insulted by people who disagree with him. Sometimes comments get personal, referring to his troubled past.
Mahlangu, 43, who is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, was bedevilled by off-field challenges and substance abuse issues that prevented him from fulfilling his true potential.
“I don’t care any more at this age, I am 43 years old,” he said.
“They assassinated my character from when I was 19 years old and in my first season as a professional footballer — that’s how cruel people are.
“They did that based on the mistakes made by a young man of 19. They expected me to live life like I am 43 years old, as I am now.
“It was not possible, but I have learnt from my mistakes and everyone has their own skeletons.
“I don’t care. I put things on the table so that we can discuss in a civilised and robust manner. If you don’t like my opinion, come up with yours and let's discuss it.
“There is this thing that fans are always emotional. I am challenging them to learn to understand that if someone gives an opinion about their favourite team, don’t just respond and accuse people of being jealous.
“Football is a game of opinions and we can respectfully debate issues.”
