In dramatic turn of events, South Africa pulls out of 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup bid

In dramatic turn of events, the South African Football Association (Safa) have confirmed that the country is withdrawing from the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup Bid.

In a late-night statement, Safa said they will consider bidding for the 2031 tournament when FIFA announces the call for countries to bid for that event.

Safa explained that time frame for developing the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup bid has been challenging and this does not diminish their commitment to women’s football.

This move is possibly going to be met with disapproval, especially after Banyana Banyana made it to the quarterfinal stage of the World Cup in New Zealand but Safa gave assurances of their commitment to produce a strong South African women’s team for 2031 and a compelling bid for the same tournament.

“Leading the South African Bid for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a great honour and a privilege,” said Tumi Dlamini, the chairperson of South Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup Bid.