Man United’s Garnacho scores overhead stunner in win at Everton

Erik ten Hag's United team are sixth in the standings on 24 points after 13 games, while Everton, who were 14th before their points deduction for breaches of the league's financial rules, are second-bottom on four points.

Marcus Rashford doubled United's lead with a penalty in the 56th, awarded after VAR ruled Anthony Martial was tripped by Ashley Young. Captain Bruno Fernandes gave the ball to Rashford, who had only scored once this season and not since Sept. 3.

Martial sent hundreds of Everton fans heading to the Goodison Park exits in the 75th minute when he ran onto Fernandes's pass and dinked it over Pickford for an easy goal.

Reuters